Young beauty queen and mum have crowns stolen in burglary

A young international beauty queen and Hipperholme Grammar School pupil has had her crowns stolen in a burglary at the family home.

Halle-Blue Morrison and mum Robyn discovered the items had been taken in raid at their home in Bradford on Wednesday night.

Two of the crowns taken were won by the 12-year-old who became the first British contestant to be crowned junior Miss Galaxy International, in Florida, in August.

Mrs Morrison’s galaxy Europe Crown was also stolen along with iPads, laptops, valuables and pageant jewellery.

She used to be an undercover policewoman before playing Terri Hall, a policewoman in the Australian soap Neighbours.

She then moved to the UK where she married former Rugby League player Glenn Morrison, swapping her uniform for a tiara when she won the title Mrs Galaxy Europe in 2012.

Halle-Blu Morrison became the first British contestant to take the coveted Miss Galaxy International title.

She won the UK National final back in February that qualified her to attend the internationals to represent the UK

Halle-Blu who is an elite gymnast and National Champion cheerleader and will be attending numerous National and International events over the next year as a part of her international reign.