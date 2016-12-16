Youth charged with man's murder in Sheffield

A TEENAGER has been charged with murdering a 40-year-old man in Sheffield last month.

Officers investigating the death of Ahmed Sayeed Adan have charged a 17-year-old youth with murder.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Sheffield Youth Court today (Frid Dec 16) charged with murder.

He was remanded in custody and told he will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday January 6.

Mr Adan was reportedly assaulted outside Emins Supermarket in Spital Hill, Sheffield, at around 3.45am on Sunday November 20.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died on Tuesday November 29.

A 19-year-old man remains on police bail in connection with the ongoing investigation.