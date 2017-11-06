Youths target home of a woman in her 70s in Bridlington

Have your say

Three youths are being sought by police in connection with attempted burglary and criminal damage in a seaside town.

The incident occurred on Rectory Walk around 11.45pm on Wednesday November 1.

Humberside Police say they had attempted to gain access through a window of a ground floor flat belonging to a woman in her 70s. They ran off before returning to the back of the same property and smashing a window.

The youths were wearing grey hooded tops and thought to be aged between 16 and 18 years old.

Anyone with any information can call 101 quoting log 643 of 01/11/17.