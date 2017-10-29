Crowds drawn to Whitby for famous Goth weekend

A seaside town, the inspiration behind Bram Stoker’s Dracula and now known worldwide for its eccentric events, has once again been transformed for its most famous festival.

An artful crowd, donning an eclectic mix of black lace, top hats, and vivid purple, has descended on North Yorkshire for the Whitby Goth Weekend.

Helen Hutson-Pope from Surrey visits Whitby Abbey during Whitby Goth Weekend. Friday 27 October Picture Ceri Oakes. w174301c

The celebration of all things alternative has seen live music, performances, and a football charity match, with many attending simply to admire the spectacular outfits.

And from humble beginnings in 1994, and a group of friends in the back room of the Elsinore pub who hoped to organise an alternative music festival, the event has grown in size and popularity ever since and now draws crowds of thousands, with the Whitby swing bridge close on Saturday morning to accommodate the crowds.

It has become so popular that it draws fans from around the world, securing top bands from the Gothic and alternative genre and recognised as one of the biggest events of the year in the alternative calendar.

Each year the outfits become more extravagant, with themes from Victorian to steam punk, inspired by the industrial age.

A woman admires the view from the graveyard at St Mary's Church during Whitby Goth Weekend. Friday 27 October Picture Ceri Oakes. w174301f

A pair sit and take in the view on a surprisingly sunny October Whitby Goth Weekend. Friday 27 October Picture Ceri Oakes. w174301g