CSI team at Leeds woodland where body was found

Forensic examinations are taking place in woodland in Leeds where a body was found earlier today.

Police were called shortly after 11.30am to woods near Limewood Approach in Seacroft.

Police have sealed off the woodland near Limewood Approach in Seacroft.

A spokesman said the area was being kept sealed off while enquiries took place to establish the circumstances.

Crime scene investigators have now arrived and a cordon is in place.

