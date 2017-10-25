Culture bid schism opens in Leeds as another councillor quits Labour

A SCHISM over Leeds’ costly bid to become Europe’s Capital of Culture in 2023 was exposed today after another Labour councillor resigned from the party in protest at its “waste” of money on “vanity” projects.

Coun Catherine Dobson also attacked the council’s proposed underwriting of loans to Yorkshire County Cricket Club at Headingley, while cutting spending on social care.

Coun Dobson, who will now sit as an independent in the council chamber, said: “I am not prepared to stand by while the Labour Council withdraws basic services to my community while bankrolling vanity projects.”

Coun Dobson, who describes her Killingbeck and Seacroft ward as one of the most disadvantaged in the city, said: “I did not become a councillor to support costly and speculative City of Culture bids, waste £4.8m through the Local Enterprise Partnership on the half-built and abandoned city centre Leeds Arena hotel, underwrite loans to Yorkshire County Cricket Club, support unused cycle lanes or stand by whilst we close council run dementia care homes.”

Earlier this year, three other Labour councillors quit in protest at cuts to care services.

Coun Dobson’s brother Mark, a long-serving Garforth councillor and a member of the authority’s cabinet until last year, resigned the Labour group in February amid claims of stifled debate on care home closures and a planned taxpayer-funded grant to Yorkshire Cricket Club, which has now been scrapped.

He was followed out of the Labour group by Councillors Janette Walker and Sarah Field, who resigned the whip less than a year after being elected.

Mark Dobson said today: “It was only a matter of time before others followed.”

He described the city’s Capital of Culture bid as “unnecessary”, and added: “Hull needed its status as UK City of Culture this year as a key economic driver and had I been a councillor there I would have supported it.

“But Leeds does not need it. The region is built on the Leeds economy. I can’t see the point of a Leeds bid when other cities in the running would stand to benefit more.”

Catherine Dobson said: “I have no doubt that, as with the three previous councillors who resigned the Labour whip in Leeds, I will be painted as a malcontent or worse.

“In reality the Labour Group in Leeds is run on patronage, debate is stifled and councillors who do speak up or speak out are ostracised, undermined or worse.”

Councillor Judith Blake, leader of the Labour-controlled council and one of the architects of the city’s campaign to be named the 2023 cultural capital, has been approached for comment.

