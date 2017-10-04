Cushman & Wakefield welcomes next generation of surveyors to the industry

Have your say

Forty-seven graduates and 14 apprentices have taken the first steps of their real estate careers with property firm Cushman & Wakefield.

Four of the new graduates - Catherine Kopec, Harry Finney, Jenna Hull and Tom Erxleben - joined the firm’s Leeds office, based in St Paul’s House, Park Square.

The graduates will work towards their Assessment of Professional Competence (APC) qualifications with RICS as part of a structured five-year programme, including studying part-time for a BSc Real Estate.

The new joiners, selected from around 1,000 applicants, spent their induction week embarking on a schedule of talks, workshops and activities.

Keith Hardman, head of Cushman & Wakefield’s Leeds office, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Catherine, Harry, Jenna and Tom to the Leeds office.

“They join as part of another substantial intake of talented and enthusiastic new graduates and apprentices this year.

“The progress made by our previous intake bodes well for them, as does the very high APC success rate we’ve consistently achieved.”

Kirsty Bannerman, early career development manager at Cushman & Wakefield, added: “Our programmes ensure each individual takes on responsibility for their own work, with appropriate support, and is given the chance to make an active contribution right from the start.”