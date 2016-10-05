Cyclist, 22, dies in Batley bus collision

A 22-year-old cyclist has died following a collision with a bus in Batley this morning.

The rider, a man from Dewsbury, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact them.

The collision happened at 11.40am as the man cycled down Soothill Lane and turned right into the junction of Grace Leather Lane.

Sergeant Carl Quinn, of West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to the incident along with anyone who may have seen the cyclist prior to this incident to come forward with any information.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact myself via 101 quoting log number 527 of October 5.”