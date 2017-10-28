Cyclist, 57, rushed to hospital after crash in East Yorkshire

Have your say

A cyclist was rushed to hospital after a serious crash involving a car in East Yorkshire.

The collision, which happened at 6.45pm yesterday, took place near the junction of Swanland Dale, Swanland.0

Police said a Ford Fiesta collided with the cyclist, a 57-year-old man.

He remains in hospital in a serious condition, after suffering potentially life-threatening injuries in the crash.

The road was closed until 10.30pm yesterday while accident investigators were on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 517 October 27.