Cyclist died two years after son’s death in motorbike accident

POLICE have named the cyclist who died after a collision with a lorry near a village in East Yorkshire.

The incident happened at about 3.15pm on Friday on near Cottam Crossroads on the B1253 close to Sledmere, which lies north west of Driffield.

Humberside Police today named the man who died was Ian Milner, 55, of Driffield.

He was riding a green Specialized Allez bike when it was in collision with a white Iveco tipper, which was travelling in the same direction.

Mr Milner was pronounced dead at the scene by the cAir Ambulance crew.

The driver of the lorry, a 29-year-old Bridlington man, was treated by paramedics for shock.

Police said Mr Milner and his wife Tracey’s son Owen, 22, died in a road traffic collision in May 2014 whilst he was riding his motorbike on the B1248 near Wansford.

Police are appealing for witnesses to Friday’s incident to contact them on the Humberside force’s 101 number, quoting log reference 322 of November 25.