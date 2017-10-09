Cyclist dies from injuries after a crash with car in Thirsk

A cyclist who was injured in a collision with a car in North Yorkshire has since died from her injuries, police confirmed this morning.

The 56-year-old woman died in St James' Hospital but North Yorkshire Police added that it was not yet in a position to name her.

Officers are now renewing their appeal for witnesses and dash-cam footage to assist the investigation and in particular, they are appealing for the drivers of two vehicles which overtook the cyclist before the collision to come forward.

It happened at 9.15am on Tuesday October 3 when the cyclist was in a collision with a silver Nissan Micraon on the A168 in Thornton-le-Street, Thirsk.