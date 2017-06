A cyclist has died after a collision with a BMW in Rotherham.

An orange BMW 1 series was involved in the accident around 8pm on Thursday on A630 Centenary Way, at the traffic lights at the junction with Main Street.

The cyclist, a man believed to be in his 20s, suffered fatal injuries.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Police are appealing for witnesses.