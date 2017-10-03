Cyclist in critical condition after crash with van in North Yorkshire

A cyclist was seriously injured after being involved in a collision with a van in Thirsk this morning.
The crash happened on the A168 in Thornton-le-Street at around 9.15am.
North yorkshire Police said the cyclist, a woman in her 50s, was taken to James Cook hospital where she remains in a critical condition.
The female driver of the van was uninjured.
A spokesman said: "Officers are appealing to anyone who was in Thornton-le-Street this morning and witnessed the collision to contact them.
"In addition they would like to speak to anyone with dash-cam footage of the collision."
The road was closed until noon while officers carried out an examination of the scene.
Anyone with information should email Hamish.Halloway@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to Hamish Halloway.
Please quote reference number NYP-03102017-0100.
Almost Done!
Registering with Yorkshire Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.