Cyclist injured in collision with van in Hull

POLICE in Hull are seeking witnesses after a cyclist was injured in a collision with a van.

The cyclist was involved in collision with a white Ford Transit van at Hall Road's roundabout junction with Cottingham Road in Hull.

He suffered minor injuries to his arm and was treated at Hull Royal Infirmary. The van driver was uninjured.

The incident happened at 7am on March 29, but police only released details today.

Any witnesses are asked to call Humberside Police on 101, quoting log number 97 of 29/03/17.