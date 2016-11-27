Cyclist killed in Sledmere collision named

The cyclist who died in a collision with a lorry near Sledmere has been named by police.

He was Ian Milner, aged 55, of Driffield.

Humberside Police said that he and his wife Tracey also lost their son Owen in a road traffic collision in May, 2014, whilst he was riding his motorbike on the B1248 near Wansford.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision, which happened on Friday at around 3.15pm on the B1253, close to Cottam Crossroads.

Mr Milner had been riding his green Specialized Allez bike towards Sledmere at the time of the collision with a white Iveco tipper lorry, which was travelling in the same direction.

Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene by the Air Ambulance crew.

The driver of the lorry, a 29-year-old Bridlington man, was uninjured but treated for shock by paramedics.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw either the cyclist or the lorry prior to the incident, is asked to call 101, quoting log number 322 of November 25.