Cyclist named after fatal collision with bus

Police have named a cyclist who died in a collision with a bus.

Daniel Jackson was cycling down Soothill Lane in Batley at around 11.40am on Wednesday, October 5.

He turned right into the junction of Grace Leather Lane and was in collision with the bus.

The 22-year-old from Heckmondwike suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Readers took to our Facebook pages to pay their respects to man.

Kieran Hardaker said: “My best friend, will forever be by my side, what an absolute shock it was when I got a call.”

Kathryn Murphy added: “So sad, thoughts and prayers with his friends and family.”

Gillian Cawthorne wrote: “I saw the poor lad laid there it did not look good at the time so sorry to hear he did not make it- rest in peace.”

And Kirsty Jackson said: “Aww poor lad and his family must be going through hell. RIP.”

Emma Senior said: “Oh, no poor lad my thoughts are with his family.”

Scott Blane added: “R.I.P so sad thinking of the family.”

And Linda Clark wrote: “Rip young man condolences to the family.”

Sergeant Carl Quinn of West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to the incident along with anyone who may have seen the cyclist prior to this incident to come forward with any information.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact myself via 101 quoting log number 527 of 05/10.”

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.