Cyclist sought over York pedestrian assault

A CCTV image has been released by police of a male cyclist who officers wish to speak after a pedestrian was assaulted in York city centre.

The assault involved two men, a cyclist and a pedestrian on Lendal Bridge, near to the junction with Rougier Street.

After a row in the street, the cyclist dismounted, walked towards the pedestrian and assaulted him, causing injuries to the man’s face for which he needed hospital treatment.

Police initially appealed for witnesses to the assault, which happened at 5.20pm on Tuesday, June 13, and have now issued a CCTV image in a bid to identify the offender.

Anyone who recognises the cyclist is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12170103306.