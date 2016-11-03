Cyclist threatened with knife by men in York

A cyclist was threatened with a knife by two men while riding in York.

The man was cycling with a woman along Crichton Avenue, at around 3pm on Tuesday when two men approached them, also riding bicycles.

They threatened the man before one pulled out a knife.

The man and woman fled on their bicycles to the Post Office, on Intake Avenue, where they called the police.

North Yorkshire Police said no-one was injured during the incident.

And the force is now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

One of the men is described as white, chubby, 19 or 20-years-old and was wearing a black coat.

The other was white, a similar age, skinny with straggly hair and he was wearing a dark-coloured jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.