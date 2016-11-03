Cyclist threatened with knife by men in York

A cyclist was threatened with a knife by two men while riding in York.
The man was cycling with a woman along Crichton Avenue, at around 3pm on Tuesday when two men approached them, also riding bicycles.
They threatened the man before one pulled out a knife.
The man and woman fled on their bicycles to the Post Office, on Intake Avenue, where they called the police.
North Yorkshire Police said no-one was injured during the incident.
And the force is now appealing for witnesses to come forward.
One of the men is described as white, chubby, 19 or 20-years-old and was wearing a black coat.
The other was white, a similar age, skinny with straggly hair and he was wearing a dark-coloured jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101.