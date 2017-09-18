Cyclists come to aid of popular Beverley cafe

Have your say

A cycle-friendly Beverley cafe, whose future was hanging in the balance, looks set to be saved after a huge outpouring of support.

Popular Cafe Velo, in North Bar Within, was facing closure after neighbours complained about noise.

Cafe Velo, in Beverley

But more than 200 people wrote in support of the “unique” independent business.

Now planning officers are recommending East Riding councillors allow it to continue at a meeting later this month.

The cafe got into hot water after it applied for planning permission, after a two-year temporary consent ran out.

Six properties on Wood Lane objected, citing “unacceptably loud noise” from live band nights and supper clubs “causing considerable distress to neighbours.”

But 225 supporters rallied to support the cafe which is “well known in cycling circles and is an asset to the community and number one eatery on TripAdvisor.”

One objector said councillors “should be supporting independent local businesses which add to the character of the area, not putting their future in jeopardy.”

A report said the council’s environmental control section had received complaints about noise, but had not established infrequent live bands or daytime noise, was a significant problem.

It concluded that the cafe was an “appropriate and viable” use and said while there was “some adverse impact” on neighbours, the noise could be reduced through a number of conditions on the planning permission.