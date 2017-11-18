Cyclists seriously injured in Huddersfield collision

TWO cyclists were seriously injured when a car collided with a group of bike riders in Huddersfield early today.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a number of cyclists were injured in the collision in Fixby.

The collision happened shortly after 8.50am this morning. A black Volkswagen Golf travelling along Clough Lane towards Fixby was turning right into Lightridge Road when it has been involved in a collision with a group of cyclists travelling in the opposite direction.

The cyclists were in a group of four riding single file. Two of the cyclists were seriously injured – with one being treated for potentially life-threatening injuries - while a third suffered minor injuries. The fourth cyclist was not injured.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision itself or the manner of driving or riding of any of the vehicles involved prior to the incident. Officers are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a blue van which was behind the Golf at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Western Area Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support Team via 101, quoting log 506 of 18/11.