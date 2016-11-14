Dad and daughter died in house blaze, inquest told

A schoolgirl and her father died after a fire broke out at their home, an inquest was told.

The hearing heard that both Andrew and Kiera Broadhead were killed as a result of the blaze at their house on Ash Crescent, Stanley on Wednesday, October 19.

Kiera Broadhead.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Bryar, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team told coroner David Hinchliff that emergency services were called to the fire at around 4.20am.

She said the fire service removed Kiera from an upstairs bedroom in the house. But she was pronounced dead at 4.37am.

Fire teams then searched the property and found Mr Broadhead, who worked as an electrical fitter, on the floor of the upstairs landing. His death was confirmed at 5.10am.

Initial post-mortem examinations gave the preliminary cause of deaths as smoke and fire gas inhalation and house fire.

DCI Bryar said a murder inquiry was launched on October 20, after investigative teams discovered the presence of an accelerant.

Daniel Jones, 28, of Spawd Bone Lane, Knottingley, has been charged with the murders of Andrew and Kiera Broadhead .

He has been remanded in custody and is expected to face trial at Leeds Crown Court in March.