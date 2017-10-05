Dad punched two-day-old daughter to death 'because she would not stop crying'

A two day old baby girl was murdered by her father who lost his temper and subjected her to a horrific attack when she would not stop crying.

Liam Deane, 22, was given a life sentence after a court heard he repeatedly punched daughter Luna at their home in Wakefield.

Liam Deane

Leeds Crown Court heard baby Luna was only two days old when she was left in the arms of her father while her mum went to get some sleep.

Deane lost his temper during the night when Luna continued to cry.

Michael Smith, prosecuting, said the injuries found on the baby included injuries to her brain, body and face.

Deane broke down when interviewed by police and admitted that he was responsible for attacking the baby.

Storie Crescent

Mr Smith said: "He said he was responsible for all of the injuries that she had suffered and he said that Luna had not settled down and he lost control."

Deane admitted punching Luna to the face, squeezing her body and arms and shaking her.

A doctor concluded Luna had died after suffering head trauma, leaving her with "catastrophic brain injuries."

The court heard Luna was born on July 9 this year.

Leeds Crown Court

The attack happened after her mother Karen Bissett had gone upstairs at the family home on Storie Crescent, Lupset, Wakefield.

The next day she was told by Deane that Luna had fallen.

An ambulance was called after Deane had spoken to his mother, saying that the baby was having difficulty breathing and had fallen and hit her head.

Paramedics arrived and noticed that her face was badly swollen and bruised.

Luna was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where she died in intensive care on July 14.

Deane pleaded guilty to murder. The court heard he has no previous convictions.

Mr Wright read a victim statement to the court on behalf of Luna's mother.

It stated: "Seeing Luna on life support in the hospital will last with me forever.

"I can't describe how that felt. I would not wish it upon my worst enemy."

Richard Wright, QC, representing Deane, said: "In my submission there is simply no explanation for the defendant's behaviour.

"His actions were wholly and utterly out of character for him.

"This was an aberration in every sense.

"The defendant will have a very long time to reflect upon his terrible behaviour."

Deane was told he must serve a minimum of ten years in prison.

The Recorder of Leeds, judge Peter Collier, QC, said: "You were caring for your two-day old child. She was crying. You yourself were no doubt stressed and tired but you lost your temper."

Detective Superintendent Jim Dunkerley, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "This was an extremely tragic case where a new born baby girl has lost her life before its even had chance to begin.

"Luna suffered an assault at the hands of one of the people who was responsible for her care and wellbeing. Her family has been torn apart by her death.

“Deane will now face life in prison as a result of his abhorrent actions and I hope the family can find some comfort in this verdict.”