Dad's horror after finding live FLY inside loaf of bread bought from Sheffield Asda

A dad has told of the horror moment he found a live FLY inside a loaf of bread bought from a Sheffield branch of Asda.

Mark Suter was preparing to tuck into the white sliced loaf when his wife Catherine spotted the insect buzzing around inside the clear plastic wrapper.

The Sheffield Asda store where he bought the loaf.

He said: "It was a bit of a shock - we were both astounded - and then horrified. You don't expect something like that."

Mr Suter, who is a foster father of three, says that several of his children have life-limiting conditions and special needs - and that contaminated food could have proved deadly.

"We thought at first, there might have been a hole or tear in the bag where the fly had got in, but the packet was intact. So it must have got in at the manufacturing stage.

"We'd bought two loaves and already eaten one of them so when we found the fly inside the second loaf it was a bit of a shock and it set us worrying about whether the first one we'd eaten was also contaminated with flies."

The fly was trapped inside the clear plastic bag.

Mr Suter, 44, of Glencoe Road, bought two loaves of the Asda own brand Soft Bread at the branch in Queens Road on Saturday - and made the grim discovery this morning.

He said: "We are a large family and have to budget accordingly, so at the bargain price of 59p, we decided to give it a try.

"I was astonished when I saw the fly inside the bag."

Mr Suter says the bread was in date until October 13 - and he was forced to phone his child's school to tell them not to eat their packed lunch after finding the fly.

Mr Suter says the fly must have been inside the bag for at least three days.

After returning the loaf to the store, he was refunded his money, along with a £5 voucher as a token of goodwill, while Asda carries out an investigation.

Added Mr Suter: "It's not about the money - I'm not bothered about that. But the children have life-limiting conditions, so things like food contamination can prove fatal."

"The woman at Asda told me that the batch may be recalled. I hope it is as people could be eating contaminated bread."

We have contacted Asda for comment.