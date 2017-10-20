Dame Jenni Murray talks books, being controversial and being from Barnsley

Dame Jenni Murray is no stranger to speaking her mind. As the Radio 4 Woman’s Hour presenter prepares to speak at two literature festivals in Yorkshire, Neil Hudson found her in expressive mood

“That’s what journalism is about,” says Dame Jenni Murray when I ask her if she’s ever put off by speaking her mind, even if it involves venturing into murky waters. But the Barnsley-born presenter of Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour mounts a staunch defence of being able to say what she likes. “It’s about saying let’s look at the issues and encourage debate.”

It really worried me that books were somehow deemed lost as part of our culture but judging by what I have seen at literature festivals, attended by lots of young people, they are not. Dame Jenni Murray

Indeed, that’s what the outspoken 67-year-old is aiming to do with her latest book, A History of Britain in 21 Women, which she will take to Harrogate Literature Festival tomorrow and Sheffield Literature Festival the day after.

“What prompted me to write it was when they announced last year feminism would no longer be part of the History A-level, they were still including it but only in a section about pressure groups. These were the women who created a revolution which led to all kinds of things we have today.”

But, if she’s honest, the idea had been festering for some time before that.

“Twelve years ago my came home with his 20th Century British history book. It had virtually no women in it. It was all men. I thought then someone needed to write a book to show how women got the vote, gained admission to all sorts of professions, like becoming an airline pilot, a rocket scientist, all of which were acceptable for boys but not girls. I wrote in the front of it, ‘This is for all the young people who need to know’.”

The book tells the stories of 21 iconic British women whose struggles and achievements in life helped with the emancipation of women in general and changed the course of social history in the UK, although she admits that when it came to a toss-up between including Charlotte Bronte or Jane Austen, it was the latter who won.

“It breaks my heart that Charlotte Bronte was not in there but in the end I had to make a decision and it came down to her or Jane Austin. The publisher said we cannot do any more than 21, we just cannot fit it in.”

One thing she is certain of, however, is the power of books.

“I’m doing a lot of book festivals, which is great. I’m so excited that young people are not just looking at ipads and phones. I’m glad the book industry will survive. I get a lot of young people coming and saying they do not teach us this stuff at school.

“That’s why I think festivals are absolutely vital because it’s not just the older generation who are coming to these events, there are lots of young people and they are buying books and reading, which is so important. It really worried me that books were somehow deemed lost as part of our culture but judging by what I have seen, they are not. I think it’s a completely different experience to using a Kindle. The difference is having it in your hand: it smells like a book and feels like a book. It’s an absolute joy.

“When you work on a programme like Woman’s Hour, you meet the guests but you never meet the audience. Book festivals give me a chance to do that. I get feedback from people but the question that makes me squirm a little but which I get asked about at every festival is ‘what about the BBC and equal pay’. Let’s just say we are in discussion, the Director General is trying to do something about it but it’s a surprise because our programme has been banging on about this since 1946.”

Jenni has been associated with the programme almost as long, as she revealed: “I started listening to it in 1950 when I was born because my Barnsley mum was on that very strict feeding regime where they used to feed babies every four hours and she would listen to Woman’s Hour. I was associated with it from the moment I was born.”

She’s also proud of her Yorkshire roots.

“When you grow up in a place like Barnsley and you are quite poor and when your mother is the receptionist at the town hall and everyone knows your business, when you are younger, you cannot wait to get out, so for me going to university was great.

“But about six or seven years ago The One Show asked me to go back to Barnsley and look at the town I was raised in. Off I went to Barnsley Market, there were stallholders who said, ‘Ere, hang on a minute, aren’t you Winnie Bailey’s lass?’ They were warm and friendly and I thought my god I miss this… and it’s this warmth and character that I think has made me the broadcaster I am. I am Yorkshire woman and proud of it.”

She will appear at the Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival (Oct 19-22) tomorrow and at Sheffield’s Off the Shelf Festival of Words (which runs until October 28) on Sunday. This year is significant for Sheffield, which is not only marking its 25th year but the first in which it has been organised by the city’s two universities.

Professor Vanessa Toulmin, from the University of Sheffield, who has helped organise this year’s festival, said: “We’re pleased to be able to attract big names like Melvyn Bragg, Robert Webb, Lee Child and Jenni Murray. It’s important for the city that the festival survives and thrives, it says something about the vibrancy of Sheffield to the wider world. It’s been known about in Yorkshire for a long time but now I think we are getting national recognition and I think we’re now one of the top five in the country.

“I’m really pleased to be able to attract people like Jenni Murray, who I grew up listening to but also people like Clinton Woods, who will be talking about boxing, Lee Child and Sarah Khan.

“In fact, we are planning next year’s festival already, as we are now on a two-year cycle, whereas before we took it over, they only got funding for each year. Part of what we’re doing it to make the festival more resilient and because we’ve now got two years, it means we can plan further ahead and that gives security.

“Next year will be 200th anniversary of Frankenstein and so we will be having a 24-hour Shelley reading in the graveyard.”

She added: “It’s not just about fiction but also non-fiction. It’s about how people access and experience the written word.”

One of the non-fiction authors attending the festival is Sara Kahn, author of The Battle for British Islam: Reclaiming Muslim Identity from Extremism. She said she agreed books were important.

“At the moment, I think we are in the middle of a great ideological battle within Islam. On one level, that is manifest in the five terrorist attacks we’ve had in this country this year already, so we have to acknowledge we have a problem.

“Part of that is how the far right and far left recruit people to their causes, often targeting the young and using fake news. We live in this era of fake news and how are people supposed to decide what is right and what is false? So, part of the reason for writing the book was to cut through all that and encourage young people to develop critical thinking so they can create a coherent picture of reality.”