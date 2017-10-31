Dangerous thug attacked six people in violent rampage on Leeds street - on day he was released from prison

A DANGEROUS thug went on a violent rampage attacking six people - including stamping on the head of a 74-year-old man - on the day he was released from prison.

Andrew Clark was given a jail term totaling more than 15 years over the unprovoked assaults on victims in the Cross Gates area of Leeds.

Leeds Crown Court heard Clark, 31, was released from jail on the July 28 this year after serving a sentence for domestic violence and began drinking heavily.

Phillip Adams, prosecuting, said Clark targeted a man as he made his way home from work on his bike.

Clark tried to take the bike from the victim as he pushed it across Station Road. He punched him to the side of the head before hitting him repeatedly in the face as he was on the ground.

The victim managed to get to his feet and ran to a takeaway. Clark chased after him and began kicking out at the glass windows of the premises and accused the victim of being a paedophile.

The prosecutor said the man suffered a serious cut to his nose and has been left permanently scarred.

Clark then attacked two men as they unloaded a van on Coldwell Road.

Mr Adams said Clark was carrying a can of beer, screaming and foaming at the mouth as he grabbed one of the men by the collar.

He managed to run off and Clark grabbed the other man by the back of his neck before causing £300 worth of damage to the van.

Clark then kicked the door of a house by where an elderly couple were at home with their son.

A 74-year-old man opened the door and Clark dragged him outside.

The court heard the son went to help his father but Clark was too powerful as he was pulled the son around like a "rag doll".

Clark then repeatedly stamped on the pensioner as he was on the ground. His wife dialled 999 and went to try to defend her son but was pushed to the ground.

Clark returned to the elderly man and stamped on him again as he lay prone on the ground.

He was arrested when police arrived at the scene. He told officers he had carried out the attacks because the victims "were all paedos"

The court heard the 74-year-old victim suffered a partially detached retina and a severely broken ankle in the attack. He now has to use a zimmer frame to walk.

Victims provided statements to the court in which they described suffering from anxiety and being afraid to go out in public.

Clark, of Willow Garth Close, Whinmoor, Leeds, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, wounding, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, three offences of common assault and criminal damage.

Reports by a doctor and probation officer concluded that Clark posed a serious risk to members of the public.

Michael Walsh, mitigating, said the offences were "almost inexplicable" but said Clark was sorry for what he had done.

Clark was given an extended sentence of 15 years, two months. He must serve a custodial term of ten years, two months, followed by an extended licence period of five years.

Judge Christopher Batty said: "You were in a mood to attack anyone who you encountered that afternoon.

"How sickening it was to see you stamp on his head as he lay motionless on the floor.

"I take the view that you are a dangerous man."