Daredevil Leeds pensioner set to wing walk for hospice

A WIDOW from Leeds who has fought cancer is celebrating reaching her 70th birthday by completing three daredevil stunts this year to raise cash for the hospice that cared for her late husband.

Jean Piper, of Headingley, has been a major supporter of Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice in Headingley ever since hospice staff cared for her husband Clive before he lost his battle with cancer in 2008.

Mrs Piper was diagnosed with chronic lymphotic leukaemia seven years ago and has been in remission for two years.

On June 24 Mrs Piper will be wing walking on an aeroplane at Breighton Airfield in Selby. On August 19 she will abseil 262ft down the ArcelorMittal Orbit building at the Olympic Park in London before travelling to America to complete the seven-day Grand Canyon Trek in October.

She said: “I am hoping to raise £10,000 which will go a little way towards continuing to provide incredible care at Wheatfields Hospice.” To donate, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Jean-Piper70