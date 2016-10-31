Date set for Yorkshire Evening Post’s Christmas carol concert in Leeds

Yorkshire Evening Post readers are invited to a traditional carol service at Leeds Minster on Thursday, December 1 at 7pm.

The service, conducted by Canon Sam Corley, will celebrate the Christmas story and include performances by the church choir and Yorkshire Evening Post Brass Band.

The Congregation is invited to bring a small, new gift or toy – which must be labelled with the age and gender of who the gift is intended for – to place under the tree. These will then be distributed to sick and under-privileged children in Leeds.

Tickets to the event are free although a minimum £3.50 contribution is requested and will be collected at the church door, with £1.75 being donated to Leeds Minster and £1.75 to the YEP’s Half and Half appeal.

For tickets, call 0333 207 0743 option 5 between 9.30am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Have you downloaded the free YEP app available on Android and iphone?

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE ANDROID VERSION OF THE YEP’S FREE NEWS AND SPORT APP

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE iPHONE VERSION OF THE YEP’S FREE NEWS AND SPORT APP