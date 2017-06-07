David Lloyd announces fourth Yorkshire location after latest club acquisition

Health and fitness group David Lloyd Leisure plans to invest over £3m after adding a new health club to its portfolio.

The group has exchanged contracts on The Academy at Oakdale Place in Harrogate, which it will refurbish.

The acquisition comes a week after announcing the completion of the purchase of 14 clubs from Virgin Active, the opening of the third of its premium brand Harbour Clubs, and the exchange of contracts to acquire The Park Club in West London.

Chief executive Glenn Earlam said: “The Academy Club, with its superb range of family-friendly facilities is the perfect addition to our growing portfolio of clubs across the UK and Europe. We have ambitious plans which we believe will make it Harrogate’s leading health and racquets clubs. We are looking forward to meeting the members over the next few weeks, and hearing their thoughts and ideas about the plans. I hope that they are as excited by the redevelopment as we are, and that they continue to enjoy the superb range of facilities for many years to come.”

The Academy Club, Harrogate, will be David Lloyd’s fourth Yorkshire location, with clubs already in Leeds, York and Hull. It has 110 in the UK and Europe.

David Lloyd expects to complete the purchase at the end of July, with refurbishment starting in the autumn and due to finish in spring 2018. The club will stay open during this period and the 99 staff will remain at the site.