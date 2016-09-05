Davis refuses to give EU talks detail

BREXIT SECRETARY David Davis has promised to create a “national consensus” around Britain’s departure from the European Union.

Mr Davis repeated the Prime Minister’s insistence that there would be no attempt to delay Brexit or hold a second referendum on EU membership.

The Haltemprice and Howeden MP also underlined Mrs May’s commitment to making control over the number of EU nationals coming to the UK a priority.

But he refused to give in to the growing calls for the Government to provide more details of the approach which will be taken in the talks with Brussels over the terms of Britain’s departure or a timetable for when the discussions will begin.

Mr Davis said: “This is a historic and positive moment for our nation. Brexit is not about making the best of a bad job. It is about seizing the huge and exciting opportunities that will flow from a new place for Britain in the world.

“There will be new freedoms, new opportunities, new horizons for this great country.”