Day-long closure of motorway links south of Leeds

Emergency bridge repairs have caused road closures just south of Leeds, with the disruption now expected to last all day.

Highways England said the closures at the Lofthouse Interchange where the M1 at junction 42 and the M62 at junction 29 connect in West Yorkshire had been likely to remain for the rest of the morning.

But it has now confirmed that the roads are expected to remain shut for the rest of the day in the interests of safety.

Traffic is affected on the M1 northbound link to the M62 eastbound and the M62 eastbound link to the M1 southbound.

Traffic approaching the closure for both routes are advised to travel northbound onto the M621 motorway to junction 7, to then return back to the Lofthouse Interchange where diversions will take road users on their intended routes.

The highways body recommended that motorists consider alternative routes and allow extra time for journeys.