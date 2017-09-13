Daylight machete chase victim in Hull urged to come forward

A victim who was allegedly chased by a man wielding a machete has been urged by officers to get in touch.

Humberside Police is appealing for the victim to get in touch after the offence on Salthouse Road, Hull, at around 2.30pm on Sunday, September 10.

A blue Daihatsu 4x4 pulled over to the side of the road and two men left the vehicle – one allegedly carrying a machete – and reportedly chased after a third man towards the Royal Charter Public House.

A 27-year-old man from Hull has been charged with a public order offence in relation to this and has been bailed ahead of a court appearance.

The other culprit has not been found. He is described as a white with dark hair and a lot of facial hair. He was wearing a grey hooded jacket and a blue baseball cap.

Police said that the man who was chased failed to report the offence they are keen to speak to him. He is described as a white man in his late twenties with short light hair. He was wearing a grey jogging top and matching grey jogging bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 16/38586/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.