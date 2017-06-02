Deadline for Yorkshire Post awards extended by one week

The deadline for the The Yorkshire Post’s Excellence in Business Awards has been extended by one week.

The awards, the premier event in Yorkshire’s business calendar, will take place on November 2 at The New Dock Hall in Leeds.

We have seen a host of entries flood in across all categories and are now offering firms an additional seven days to enter. The deadline is now June 9.

Mark Casci, business editor of The Yorkshire Post, said: “The esteem and affection with which these awards are held is palpable from the interest and passion they provoke every year.”

High profile speakers in the past have included David Cameron, who attended when he was leader of the opposition, and the former Chancellor George Osborne.

Entries are to be considered for the following categories:

Companies with a turnover over £50m (Sponsor DLA Piper)

Companies with a turnover between £10m and £50m

Companies with a turnover up to £10m

Commercial space (Sponsored by Doncaster Sheffield Airport)

Entrepreneur (Sponsored by Leeds Beckett)

Community

Outstanding employer

Diversity

Technology

Leadership

Apprenticeship

Exporter

Turnaround

After presenting the awards last year, Michael Portillo said: “We heard from a whole series of stories this evening from companies that have recovered, innovated or are exporting well, and that have shown extraordinary entrepreneurial flair.”

To enter visit http://www.jpeventsnorth.co.uk/yp/events/excellence-in-business/index.php