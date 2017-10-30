Deadline looms for community's bid to save historic Calderdale pub

A community group in Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale, has issued a last-minute plea for cash pledges to help save a much-loved iconic pub.

Campaigners have until Tuesday morning to put forward their highest bid to try and buy the market town’s historic Puzzle Hall Inn.

Campaigners at the Puzzle Hall Inn in Sowerby Bridge.

The pub, on Hollins Mill Lane, dates back to the 17th century and until closing its doors last year was renowned locally and nationally as a music venue.

Famous names who have performed at the pub over the years include alt-J, Rae Morris, Catfish and the Bottlemen, J P Cooper, John Helliwell from Supertramp and Mercury nominees Gogo Penguin.

Since it closed, the building has fallen into a state of disrepair after repeated attacks by vandals and thieves - who have stolen the roof - and is now the subject of a closed-bid auction by the owners, NewRiver.

The Puzzle Hall Community Pub Ltd formed earlier this year to try and raise enough money to turn it into a community-owned pub and safeguard its future.

Members have now launched a Crowdfunder bid to raise investment and are now appealing for the public’s help to boost the total before Tuesday morning’s deadline.

Bruce Fitzgerald, of the steering committee, said: “We’re asking people to act now. Go on Crowdfunding and support the community to keep the venue alive and in the community for perpetuity.

“Our fear is that developers will buy it and tear it down, because the roof isn’t there, and build flats.

“It’s been there for hundreds of years.

“There’s nothing quite like it around. It’s off the beaten track, it’s a destination pub and has been a bit of an incubator for the region’s bands - bands from Liverpool, Leeds and Manchester have performed at the Puzzle Hall. It’s just a wicked little venue.”

As well as raising money for the initial bid to buy the pub, the Crowdfunder community share offer has set a target of £150,000 to also cover the cost of the extensive repairs needed on the building.

To find out more, or pledge an investment, visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/be-a-piece-of-the-puzzle.