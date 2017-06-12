Deal creates one of the biggest recruitment firms in the North

Executive search business Hudson James Human Capital (HJ) has bought rival Vitae Selection in a deal that will create one of the largest consumer recruiters in the North.

Vitae Selection specialises in consumer, packaging, ingredients and energy sector appointments across the UK and international markets.

Leeds-based HJ focuses on consumer, accountancy and finance and energy sectors, representing many leading global brands.

The acquisition will see HJ double both its turnover and headcount, expanding to a team of 22.

Andrew Osbaldeston, managing director of Vitae Selection, joins HJ as co-owner alongside Dan Spurr and will become a key member of the board with Kenton Robbins and Sonya Sharples.

The deal has also seen the team at Vitae Selection move across to HJ's offices on St Paul’s Street, Leeds.

Mr Spurr said: “With a strong track record of performance over the past four years, the completion of this acquisition represents the first of HJ’s planned transactions on our path to becoming one of the leading search firms within our core markets. This was a key strategic move for us, providing both the size and scale to be a major partner across executive consumer recruitment both nationally and internationally.

Mr Osbaldeston added: “Hudson James Human Capital and Vitae Selection are a great fit. With our combined capability, range and expertise we have an exciting platform from which to expand whilst maintaining our customer and candidate approach to quality and partnership. The next phase of growth is going to be very exciting and testament to the hard work and focus of both our teams.”

The Yorkshire-based team of advisers on the deal included Jonathan Simms, Sarah Harrison and Victoria Clark of the corporate practice at Leeds-based law firm Clarion which advised HJ.

Emma Greenwood, partner in the corporate team at Shulmans, provided corporate finance advice to the sellers whilst Dan McCormack of Lupton Fawcett represented Mr Osbaldeston.

Hamish Morrison of BHP Chartered Accountants provided financial advisory services for HJ.

Funding was provided by Yorkshire Bank.