Dealer caught with £80,000 worth of cocaine at his flat in Leeds

Police discovered £80,000 worth of high purity cocaine when they executed a search warrant at a drug dealer’s home.

A court heard officers also seized £10,000 in cash from a bedside table at Brian Killgallon’s flat in Leeds.

Leeds Crown Court heard West Yorkshire police went to Killgallon’s home on Parkstone Avenue, West Park, on May 30 this year while he was at home with his girlfriend.

Thomas Stanway, prosecuting, said Kilgallon, 32, told police that he had cocaine stored in a cupboard in the hallway.

Mr Stanway said 740 grams of the class A drug was found in a rucksuck and had a purity of 91 per cent.

The prosecutor said the drug was wrapped in multiple layers with a layer of rubber on top. He added: “That is indicative of a package that has come from importation as it will float if it goes overboard at sea.”

Smaller amounts of MDMA were also found in the property.

He was jailed for four and a half years after pleading guilty to possessing cocaine and MDMA with intent to supply and money laundering. The court heard Killgallon was out of prison on licence for a serious offence of violence at the time of his arrest. The offence involved an attack on a man in the Streets of Leeds pub in Roundhay in 2007.

Stephen Smithson, prosecuting, said Kilgallon had been released from prison in 2014 and was working in the construction industry.

Mr Smithson said his client had been progressing well until his work dried up and he was approached by a friend to look after the drugs.