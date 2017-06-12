Death of man whose almost complete skeleton was found in Leeds 'not being treated as suspicious'

Officers investigating the discovery of an almost complete male skeleton in Leeds say the death is not being treated as suspicious.

An investigation was launched in March after police found a human bone at land near junction 45 of the M1, close to Temple Newsam.

Police drafted in a forensic anthropologist to examine the bone, which was confirmed as human, and officers later uncovered a number of other bones belonging to the same person.

Today (Monday) the force said the man has now been identified as being of eastern European descent.