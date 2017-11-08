Death of two-year-old boy not suspicious, say police

Have your say

The death of a two-year-old boy who was found seriously injured at a house is not being treated as suspicious, police have said.

West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to reports of a child with serious injuries at an address in Banks Road, Golcar, Huddersfield, at 7.26am on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman said: "Police and ambulance attended the address to discover a two-year-old boy with serious injuries who was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

"A police cordon is in place and investigations remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

"Although we remain in the early stages of our inquiries, the incident is not believed suspicious."

People living in the area said an air ambulance landed on playing fields near the house on Wednesday morning.