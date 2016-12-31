Debbie Reynolds and daughter Carrie Fisher to be buried together

Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher will have a joint funeral and be buried together, their family has confirmed.

Reynolds’ son Todd Fisher said his mother and sister would be laid to rest at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills, the burial site for a number of celebrities including Bette Davis, Stan Laurel and Liberace.

A date for the funeral has not been set but it will be a private ceremony, while a public memorial is also being considered, Mr Fisher said.

Singin’ In The Rain star Reynolds, 84, died from a suspected stroke on Wednesday, just a day after the death of her 60-year-old daughter.

Fisher, who shot to fame as Princess Leia in Star Wars, died in hospital after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles on December 23.

Her body was released to her family on Friday, the Los Angeles coroner’s office said.

Brian Elias, chief of operations at the coroner’s office, said an “examination” of her body had been completed.

Mr Fisher said he was pleased his sister’s body had been released to the family, adding: “My mother and my sister are together right now.”

He announced Reynolds’ death on Wednesday as he revealed her last words were about her late daughter.

“She said, ‘I want to be with Carrie’,” he said. “And then she was gone.”