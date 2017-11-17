Defining period will bring best out of Bradford City – Matthew Kilgallon

BRADFORD CITY would have struggled to handpick a tougher end to November if they tried.

The fourth-placed Bantams are gearing up for a crunch League One triple-header, which starts off with a trip to second-placed Wigan Athletic tomorrow followed by a home game with form side Scunthorpe United, in fifth position, on Tuesday night.

It is all about attitude and we need to do it right. We need to start well and have a real go; let us show them how good we are. Matthew Kilgallon

City then visit leaders Shrewsbury Town next weekend and while the run is daunting, Matt Kilgallon insists the time is right to make a statement.

The veteran defender’s confidence is emboldened by the sight of a full squad, following yesterday’s return to training of midfielder Tim Dieng and he is backing City to finish a “big month” in resounding fashion.

Kilgallon said: “November is a big month for us against a lot of top teams. It will be one of the hardest months of the season, but I am sure they (opponents) are saying that as well.

“We have got a fully-fit squad, so it is up to us if we want to do it. I know the lads want to stay up there and crack on.

“The teams we play have also all got good squads and are doing well at the minute. But I fancy us against them.

“It is all about attitude and we need to do it right. We need to start well and have a real go; let us show them how good we are.”

Kilgallon’s positivity is with good reason, with the 33-year-old enjoying a new lease of life this season, so much so that his fine form has earned him a contract extension until June 2019.

His haul of 18 appearances so far in 2017-18 has comfortably surpassed his tally of 12 games last term when he struggled for fitness and the centre-half admits his experiences are like chalk and cheese.

Kilgallon added: “It is completely different from last season. I got a full pre-season under my belt at the start and that has helped massively.

“I felt fit coming into the season and the gaffer said he was starting me. I have enjoyed it from there.

“There have been some games when you are thinking, ‘we have got another one Tuesday, another one Saturday’. But it is great to be part of it. We are doing all right.

“Everyone knows there are a lot of games, but I feel good.

“If the gaffer wants to freshen it up, he is in charge and can do what he wants.”

On the notion of being ‘rested’, he quipped: “He asked me one time and I said, ‘no’. The next time when he left me out, he did not say anything. He obviously thought, ‘I will not ask this guy if he wants to play again.’”