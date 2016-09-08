Delayed flood review set to be published

A DELAYED report on how well the country is prepared for flooding is expected to be published today.

The flood resilience review was ordered by then prime minister David Cameron following the devastating floods which hit Yorkshire and other parts of the country on Boxing Day.

It was due to be published in July but was delayed after Mr Cameron’s decision to stand down.

The minister leading the review, Oliver Letwin, was also not offered a job by Theresa May in her new government.

The leaders of Leeds and Calderdale Councils last month wrote to the Government calling for the review to be published.

Money from an increase in tax on insurance policies, announced in the March Budget, is expected to be used to fund recommendations made as a result of the review’s findings.