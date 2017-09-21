Delays after crash between Lexus and taxi on main Leeds road

Delays can be expected on a major Leeds road which has been partly closed after a crash between two cars at a bus shelter.

Selby Road is reportedly closed at the junction with Carden Avenue, and a diversion is in force, after a collision between a Lexus estate and Toyota Auris taxi at around 12.15pm.

No people are believed to have been waiting at the stop, which was damaged, but a 26-year-old woman who was in one of two cars involved is reportedly injured.

First Bus services 19, 19A, 40 are affected.