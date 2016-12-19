Delays as jack knifed lorry causes chaos on M1 in West Yorkshire

Motorists are being warned of severe delays on a major West Yorkshire motorway.

The carriageway was closed for a period of time at junction 42 of the M1 at Lofthouse, near Leeds, after a lorry jack-knifed.

The Highways Agency took to Twitter to report that emergency barrier repairs continue at the scene with one lane remaining closed in both directions for several hours.

Motorists are being warned to allow time for journeys.