Delays as M1 closed in West Yorkshire

Motorists are being warned of severe delays on a major West Yorkshire motorway this morning.

Congestion is building up from junction 42 of the M1 at Lofthouse, near Leeds, after a lorry jack-knifed this morning.

Motorists are being warned that the carriageway is closed while emergency vehicles attend the scene.

Traffic is being diverted and there are reports of delays of up to 30 minutes.

There has also been reports of a broken down vehicle at J40 of the M1 Northbound.

West Yorkshire Police took to Twitter this morning to warn motorists to avoid the area if possible.

More to follow.