Motorists face delays after the A162 in West Yorkshire was closed after a crash.

Highways England said the A162 close to Ferrybridge services, Knottingley, near Leeds, is closed after the collision at around 1.20pm today (Monday).

The stretch of road is closed between the junctions with the A1(M) and the M62 motorway.

It is not expected to be cleared until after 4pm..