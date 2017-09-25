Search

Delays on A1(M) after accident and oil spill

The A1 southbound between junctions 44 and 43 are closed this evening
Further delays are expected for drivers tonight as the clear-up continues after an accident on the A1(M).

West Yorkshire Police said they expected it to take until 10.30pm for recovery of a vehicle and trailer on the A1(M) Aberford Bypass southbound between junctions 44 and 43.

Highways England said a large oil spillage needed to be cleared up.

Three of the four lanes are closed. No one has been injured.

Insp Graham Hawcroft from West Yorkshire Police: "There are no injuries, but it has gone across three lanes."