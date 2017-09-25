Delays on A1(M) after accident and oil spill

Have your say

Further delays are expected for drivers tonight as the clear-up continues after an accident on the A1(M).

West Yorkshire Police said they expected it to take until 10.30pm for recovery of a vehicle and trailer on the A1(M) Aberford Bypass southbound between junctions 44 and 43.

Highways England said a large oil spillage needed to be cleared up.

Three of the four lanes are closed. No one has been injured.

Insp Graham Hawcroft from West Yorkshire Police: "There are no injuries, but it has gone across three lanes."