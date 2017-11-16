Delegation of top European FinTechs heading to region

Some of the largest up-and-coming tech businesses in Nordic and Baltic countries will be heading to Yorkshire next week as part of an international trade mission to provide better links with northern financial institutions.

The Nordic-Baltic FinTech Mission takes place next week in Manchester and Leeds and will involve 20 Nordic-Baltic FinTechs visiting to explore opportunities to work with UK banks, building societies and other financial service providers.

Arranged under the FinTech North banner, Whitecap Consulting was asked by the Department for International Trade to help deliver a FinTech mission which will run over the course of the week.

The visiting Nordic-Baltic FinTech companies will get a chance to meet targeted potential business partners to gauge interest for their business development in the UK’s Northern Powerhouse. The FinTechs will receive an overview of the landscape and opportunities within the UK’s northern Digital / FinTech economy and will have the opportunity to deliver a 3 minute pitch of their proposition to the audience.

Among those attending from the UK include aql, Endless, Grant Thornton, HSBC, KPMG, London Stock Exchange, Skipton Building Society, Yorkshire Bank and Yorkshire Building Society.

Julian Wells, director of Whitecap, said: “This visit is the latest in a growing line of exciting FinTech initiatives in the region.

“We are excited to welcome the 320 visiting FinTech firms from six different Baltic and Nordic countries.

“Over the course of the three days they will spend in the northern powerhouse they will meet over 50 UK banks, building societies and other financial organisations, as well as representatives from leading universities across the north.”

Afternoon: FinTech North Showcase – 3 minute pitches from 20 Nordic-Baltic FinTechs, followed by one-to-one discussions (THE VAULT)

Among the venues to be utilised in Leeds include Platform above Leeds Station, the University of Leeds and aql.

The LEP an university have also been involved in producing the event as well. The visit comes just one week after NorthInvest hosted a successful Fintech summit in Leeds to bring together the traditional banking and fintech sectors to explore more avenues for collective working.