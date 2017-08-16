Delight for sisters as Leeds bakery wins Selfridges’s seal of approval

A Leeds bakery has struck up a partnership with a high-end department store as its popularity continues to grow.

Tarte and Berry has won a legion of fans with its range of brownies, flapjacks, bakewells and other sweet treats.

Tarte and Berry produce will be sold at Selfridge's from next week.

And from next week goodies created at its bakery in Farsley’s Springfield Commercial Centre will be hitting the shelves of Selfridges in Manchester and Birmingham.

READ MORE: Leeds pastry sisters who went from blonde to brownie

Announcing the news to their Facebook fans, sisters Jane and Lucy Batham said: “Finally we can reveal the most exciting Tarte and Berry news ever!

“It’s been a very long time in the making. We are so proud that, as of next week, you will be able to find our treats in none other than Selfridges.

Co-founder Jane Batham in the kitchen at Farsley.

“To say we are excited would be a complete understatement.”

READ MORE: Visit our Yorkshire Food and Drink website for recipes, news and reviews

The bakery’s produce is already stocked at 26 locations in Yorkshire, as well as the food hall at Fenwicks in Newcastle and cafes in Surrey and London.

Tarte and Berry has also hosted pop-ups at Trinity Kitchen and Victoria Gate in Leeds and at the Arndale Shopping Centre in Manchester, as well as collaborating with fashion retailed Topshop for a festive promotion in its Leeds store.

The business moved to its current premises in Farsley in November 2015.

But the decision by Selfridges to award prized shelf space at its stores in Manchester’s Trafford Centre and in Birmingham Bullring shows just how far the sisters have come since they quit their day jobs less than three years ago.

Louise Allen, Selfridges assistant bakery buyer, said: “We’re always looking to offer something a little different to our customers so we’re really excited to be launching exclusive baked treats from local suppliers Tarte and Berry.

“Their quality ingredients and unique flavour combinations – including a white chocolate and pistachio blondie – are sure to be very popular in our stores.”