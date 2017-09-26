Deliveroo on the lookout for more riders as orders in Yorkshire increase 234 per cent

Online food ordering company Deliveroo enjoyed 234 per cent growth in orders in Yorkshire over the last year.

New figures from Deliveroo also show that rider numbers have risen to over 1,200 across the region, more than triple the number 12 months previously.

The online food ordering company said it now works with nearly 400 restaurants across Yorkshire.

The delivery company also said it plans to add 1,000 riders to its UK-wide fleet by the end of the year including more riders in Harrogate, Sheffield and York.

Deliveroo has secured $385bn in new investment. It will be using this investment to expand its technology team and expand into new towns and cities in the UK as well as around the world.

Dan Warne, UK managing director of Deliveroo, said: “Deliveroo’s rapid growth in Yorkshire means customers have more choice, restaurants are able to increase their revenue and riders have opportunity to choose well-paid, flexible work.

“Deliveroo’s fundraising will mean even greater growth and new innovations.

“More restaurants will be able to deliver their food direct to people’s homes or offices and there will be more work available for people who want to be riders and fit their work around their life rather than trying to fit life around their work.”

Due to continued growth in Yorkshire, Deliveroo is now looking for more riders to join the platform.

Mr Warne said: “Now, right across Yorkshire we are looking for more riders to join us as we grow, so we can deliver even more amazing food to our brilliant customers.”

Current riders who successfully refer someone new to Deliveroo in Harrogate, Sheffield and York will receive up to £200, the company says.

Deliveroo also says it is looking to invest in Editions, its delivery-only kitchens, which allow partner restaurants to expand without the traditional upfront costs and as a result increase customer choice.

The firm will expand its technology team, which will focus on continuing to make improvements to Deliveroo’s algorithm, speeding up delivery times so customers get their orders more quickly.