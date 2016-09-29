Deloitte confirms 60 new graduates to join its ranks

Professional services firm Deloitte has announced a significant investment in its regional talent development, recruiting over 60 graduates and school leavers across its Yorkshire and North East offices.

The new recruits include 50 graduates, 10 school leavers who have joined the business as part of Deloitte’s BrightStart scheme, a five-year training and development plan for A-level students and two undergraduates, who will undertake an industrial placement year.

Of the new recruits, 49 will be based in Deloitte’s Leeds office, with 13 being based in Newcastle. Spread across a number of roles and positions, the majority will be starting in the audit team.

This year’s intake follows major changes to the firm’s student recruitment process, introducing academic institution blind recruitment and academic contextualisation (the largest British business to adopt this); both of these measures are designed to ensure that Deloitte is better able to spot potential, regardless of background of the applicant.

Deloitte continues to be one of the largest recruiters in the UK, with 1,100 graduates, 200 school leavers and close to 3,000 external hires joining this year. It also continues to work hard to ensure the firm’s talent pool is diverse and reflects the make-up of today’s society.

Martin Jenkins, practice senior partner at Deloitte in Yorkshire & the North East, said: “The recruitment of these young people is a clear sign of our commitment to developing the next generation of business talent, but also to opening up opportunities in, and access to, the financial and professional services industries.

“As always we are about identifying the very best people, wherever they come from, so that we can continue to grow in the region and provide the most complete range of services to our clients.”

Deloitte employs more than 700 people across Yorkshire and the North East and recently announced five director promotions and the promotion of Chris Wildsmiths to partner in the Transaction Services team.

The business advisory firm recently announced it had increased Group revenue by £313m in the year ended 31 May 2016, topping £3bn for the first time. UK Group revenue, representing the firm’s UK and Swiss operations, grew by 13.6 per cent to £3.04bn.