Dentist fighting Wetherspoon’s plans for new east Leeds pub

A DENTIST and a residents’ association are fighting Wetherspoon’s plans to convert a former doctors’ surgery and pharmacy in east Leeds into a new pub.

Wetherspoon’s has applied to Leeds City Council for planning permission to transform the ground floor of 37 to 41 Austhorpe Road, Crossgates, into a bar and build a new two-storey extension at the back.

Dentist Anthony Heum has run the Church View Dental Care surgery – which is on the first floor above the former doctor’s surgery – for 16 years with his wife Marina.

Mr Heum said in an objection letter to Leeds City Council: “Outdoor pavement seating to the front of the building and a beer garden to the rear, directly underneath our first-floor windows, will result in unacceptable levels of noise pollution.”

Eamonn Judge, chairman of Cross Gates Watch Residents’ Association, said of more than 500 comments posted on Leeds City Council’s planning portal on the application, more than 70 per cent are in opposition.

He said: ”It is going to create chaos on Austhorpe Road, which is already dangerous. People are going to be coming out of there tipsy and walking across to the shopping centre.”

Mr Judge said the proposed new pub would have insufficient parking, is too close to homes and would create a noise nuisance, adding “It is a dim prospect to look forward to.”

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We are keen to open a pub on the site. We have enjoyed great success in the region and believe that a Wetherspoon pub would be welcomed by people in the area.

“We appreciate that a number of people area against the scheme and we will leave it up to the planning committee to hear both sides of the argument before they make their decision.”